 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $320,000

This is a charming 4 bedroom 3.5 baths and is a very open plan downstairs. The downstairs flooring is LVP and there is a fireplace in the den. All kitchen appliances are stainless steel and there is a large pantry located in the kitchen. There is a lovely covered porch overlooking the yard. There is also a nice size dining room. All bedrooms and laundry are located up stairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert