4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $324,490

* UNDER CONSTRUCTION ** If you’re looking for a great family home, The Mira floor plan at The Chimneys is it! This oversized 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath home offers a loft and a DOUBLE Owner’s suite! Not just separate bedrooms with a bath, but this home offers two complete owner’s suite bedrooms, both with full walk-in closets. One of the owner's suites is on the main. The kitchen provides granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a panoramic view of the blended family room/ dining area. The huge secondary bedrooms have large closets and are connected by a Jack and Jill style bath. The convenient location is a PLUS easy access to Interstate I-85. Home information, including pricing, included features and availability are subject to change prior to sale without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Sample elevation shown. ASK AGENT ABOUT INCENTIVES!