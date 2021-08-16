Dare to compare! Our most admired four bedroom home plan - The Camden by Hughston Homes @ Creekstone! FURNISHED! Keyless Entry, Intelligent Home Tech, Efficient building materials, Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease & much more! The welcoming two story foyer leads you to spacious Great Room & trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, & corner walk-in pantry. The charming columned entryway from Kitchen invites you into Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring french door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanities, walk-in shower, and separate garden tub. Spacious additional bedrooms. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy the Covered Patio out front and 10x10 covered Patio out back! Virtual tour available upon request!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $324,900
