Talk about convenient location! Just 5 minutes from Tigertown, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the HIGHLY desired Wyndham Gates neighborhood. The main level includes an open concept kitchen with living/dining combo, laundry room, and half bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island. Upstairs you will find an oversized master suite with a spacious bathroom. The master bathroom features a garden tub, tiled shower, double vanity, and walk in closet. Down the hall you will find three more spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom. This home also includes updated LVP throughout all dry areas and a fenced in backyard. With flower beds lining the privacy fence, this yard feels like your own private oasis. Situated on a corner/cul-de-sac lot, you'll have just a 1 minute walk to the neighborhood pool. Homes in this neighborhood don't last long so schedule your showing today! Pergola and living room TV to convey.