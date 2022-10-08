4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $325,000

Great location - just minutes to Tigertown, I-85, HWY 280, EAH & both downtown Auburn & Opelika. Wyndham Gate Subdivision - 4BR/2-1/2BA 2-Story Home. First level features dining/living room w/fireplace, Open kitchen concept with breakfast bar and desk. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Laundry room and Half Bathroom off kitchen. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite with spacious bathroom. Master bath has large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double vanities. 3 additional bedrooms up as well as full bathroom! Out back you will find your own private oasis! Please call Micah Sikes for any questions or to schedule a showing! 706 415 6712