*Rates currently offered as low as 5.375% - call sales agent for more information, restrictions apply!* The Woods is the hottest new community in Opelika with convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85 and 280! Everything that Opelika has to offer at your fingertips! The Arkansas Plan built by Brock Built is a 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home that is a must see! This plan features an open floor concept w/a spacious living area, large kitchen & a dining room. The open foyer has a half bath & storage closet. The master bedroom is located upstairs w/ an en suite & large master closet. Beds 2, 3 & 4 feature a large closet w/ tons of space and share the large hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located close to all bedrooms and is great for storage. The bonus room is located upstairs and is great for entertaining! This amazing community has 2 pocket parks w/a dog waste station as well as a community garden hangout w/ a wood burning fire pit. This is the community for YOU!