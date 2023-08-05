THE ARKANSAS- MOVE-IN READY! Discover the newest and most sought-after neighborhood in Opelika - The Woods! This 4 bed/2.5 bath home by Brock Built is a must-see. Experience an open concept design with a spacious living area, large kitchen, and dining room. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and a large closet. The remaining bedrooms come with large closets and share a generously sized hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located close to all bedrooms. The bonus room upstairs is ideal for entertaining guests. The community also features two pocket parks with a dog waste station, as well as a community garden hangout with a wood-burning firepit. With preferred lender, receive $4,000 in closing costs and the possibility for 100% financing! Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this amazing community your new home with easy access to downtown Opelika, I-85, and Hwy-280! Model Home Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11-5 Sunday: 1-5