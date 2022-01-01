 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,000

Under Construction - Estimated completion date is March 1st 2022 - new 1 story new home, 11 foot ceilings in living room, 9 foot ceilings everywhere else. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, master bath has garden tub and large tile shower with double shower heads, Electric FP , accent wall in dining area, custom cabinets with soft close hinges, many other features

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert