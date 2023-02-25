2000 +/- sq farmhouse style home in close proximity to the Auburn and Opelika area. It has an open floor plan with large living room, 2 car garage, and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful interior with farmhouse sink, tile shower in master bath, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom and LVP throughout main living area. Fireplace is not included with this property. Approximate completion date end of February/beginning of March