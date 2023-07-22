2000 +/- sq farmhouse style home in close proximity to the Auburn and Opelika area. This home has an open floor plan with large living room, 2 car garage, and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful interior with farmhouse sink, tile shower in master bath, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom and LVP throughout main living area. Fireplace is not included with this property. Move-in ready! It's the perfect location to access Tiger Town, Downtown Auburn, Downtown Opelika, and Auburn Mall, all which are within a 5 mile radius.