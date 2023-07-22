2000 +/- sq farmhouse style home in close proximity to the Auburn and Opelika area. This home has an open floor plan with large living room, 2 car garage, and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful interior with farmhouse sink, tile shower in master bath, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom and LVP throughout main living area. Fireplace is not included with this property. Move-in ready! It's the perfect location to access Tiger Town, Downtown Auburn, Downtown Opelika, and Auburn Mall, all which are within a 5 mile radius.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspension had been issued for violation of athletics department policy, Auburn head…
A rundown of updates for Auburn, including context for Tolan's exit, an update on two signees, and more.
The City of Opelika will be permanently closing Country Club Road to accommodate the expansion of Auburn University Regional Airport’s safety zone.
This is the second Target store to open in Auburn.
Get details about the new restaurant.