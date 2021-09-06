4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,900

4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Hardi Siding with stone accents on front. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…
After jumping from 71 to 80 hospitalizations on Thursday and again tying the high for the summer peak, EAMC’s COVID patient count increased by 11 more patients on Friday to hit 91. That’s 20 more COVID patients in two days, or an increase of 28%.
"Bryan was, to me, a gym rat that loved football, loved film, loved studying it. He was a sponge that took everything in and, I'll tell you, a competitor. A real competitor."
