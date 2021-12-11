Beautiful new construction home in progress with 9ft. ceilings in Opelika, AL ! 4/2 with open floor plan, electric fireplace with tile/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop. 3.35 acre lot with covered patio. Estimated completion date 02-11-2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $332,500
