4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $332,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town. Fiber Internet. NATURAL GAS. Dogwood B home plan by Hughston Homes in Wyndham Village. Intelligent home technology including Key-less Entry, Energy efficient building materials, Trendy Open concept allowing you to entertain with ease! The charming open entryway from Kitchen invites you into Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Included features; Stainless Steel Appliances to include freestanding GAS range, Walk-in pantry, Large island, Eat-In Breakfast Area, Formal Dining room w/ coffered ceilings, Convenient Owner's Entry with built-in cubbies, Laundry Room on Main, Luxurious Owner's Suite with sitting area, Over-sized walk-in closet, Double vanity in Owner's Private Bath, Separate walk-in tiled shower, Soaking garden tub, 5'' Engineered Hardwood, Tiled wet areas and Hughston's Signature Game Day Porches w/ fireplace and speakers pre-wired for your TV, the perfect outdoor oasis! Virtual Tour available upon request.