This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home was built in 2019 and is conveniently located minutes from Tiger Town, I-85, Auburn and Opelika. You are welcomed into a large living room featuring a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Off the living room, you have a large formal dining area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large island, updated lighting, and a huge pantry boasting a custom-made farmhouse door. Leading from the kitchen you have a bedroom and a full bath perfect for guests or can be used as an in-law suite. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite which features a nice reading nook. The En Suite features double vanity, a tiled walk-in shower, and a big soaker tub! You'll find two additional bedrooms with great closet space and a large laundry room. Outside boast a large fenced backyard with a covered patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining guests. During the summer, you can cool off in the community pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $334,900
