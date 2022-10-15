4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $334,900

Do not miss this stunning craftsman home in a wonderful Opelika location! Nestled just off I-85 providing quick access to Tiger Town, downtown Opelika, downtown Auburn and even a straight shot to Columbus or Montgomery. Upon entrance into the home, you will immediately notice the two-story foyer giving the home an immediate sense of elegance. Through the first floor you have a formal dining room and a powder bathroom easily accessible for guests. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, a large island, stainless-steel appliances, and is open to the living room. Your covered back porch offers you an incredible view of the yard and beautiful Anderson Lakes. Upstairs you will find the luxurious primary suite with an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The bathroom boasts granite countertops, two sinks, spacious soaking tub and large shower. The other 3 bedrooms are also a great size, and all share a spacious full bathroom off the hallway and adjoining two bedrooms.