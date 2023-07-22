This pristine home includes a spacious, open floorplan, extended outdoor living w/screened porch, large, fenced back yard & no carpet on the main floor!Upon entry, you'll notice the soaring entryway ceilings, formal dining w/coffered ceiling & gleaming hardwood floors.A bar area connects the dining room & kitchen, which could also be a perfect spot for your coffee bar & morning appliances.The all white kitchen includes beautiful granite, SS appliances & WI pantry.A casual dining space connects the kitchen & living area for easy entertaining.The spacious living area includes a woodburning fireplace.Upstairs you'll find an amazing owner's suite with plenty of space for a seating area, TV area or that new Peloton bike you've had on your wish list!The owner's BA includes double vanities, soaking tub, shower & large WI closet.You'll also find 3 more spacious BR & another BA on this floor.Don't miss the drop zone conveniently located just inside the garage entry and also a powder room.