4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $339,500

Love an open concept? We do too! This home has a beautiful one! With tons of space and an incredible outdoor living area this one won’t last long. Located in the desirable area of Cedar Creek off Hillflo, this home offers a peaceful oasis close to all the city amenities. With added wooded property past the fence line, you can enjoy your beautiful view off the deck. This magnificent home has four bedrooms and three baths, plenty of room for you and your family. Come see it while it lasts!