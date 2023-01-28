 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $339,900

Step into the Foyer with Soaring 2 Story Ceilings, Formal Dining Room with Tons of Detail, Huge Great Room features Wood Burning Fireplace and plenty of room for Entertaining. Well-Equipped Kitchen has Ample Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island overlooking Breakfast Area & Great Room. Walk-in Pantry for Additional Storage. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Half Bath Conveniently located on Main Level for Guests. Upstairs leads to Spacious Owner’s Suite with Sitting area. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities and Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are Light and Abundantly Sized. Full Bath in Upstairs Hallway central to Additional Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.

