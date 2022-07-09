4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $339,900

Welcome to Drakes Landing-a Hughston Community! Must-see DOGWOOD plan has 2347energy efficient sqft! Beautiful 2 story foyer. Inviting open kitchen concept with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel w/ chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the ¬MAIN level. The large owner suite on 2nd level includes a sitting area, 2 vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and double walk-in closets! Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies - making mornings a breeze! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting – all connected through 1 app from anywhere.