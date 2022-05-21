4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $341,190

The Mira is a new, open concept plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and upstairs loft. This spacious home gives you not one, but two owner's suites - one on each level! Owner’s Suite on main level offers master bath with double vanity, and a 5ft shower. Upstairs offers a loft area along side 2 secondary bedrooms, with jack & jill bathroom accompanying the dual vanity, and laundry room. Adjacent is the Owner's Suite with 2 walk-in closets, master bath with double vanity, and 5ft tub/shower combo. Other plan highlights include a large, inviting family room, dining area and walk-in pantry. Lot #30 features full house blinds, granite countertops in the kitchen, LED lighting, Smart Home System features & more.