The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, Fox Run Village is the newest, up and coming neighborhood in the Opelika area. The community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Trapper is a four bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with double car garage. Guests are greeted by a welcoming foyer which flows into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. This area is open to the living room, which contains access to the covered porch. The master retreat is on the back of the home and private bath features dual vanities, tiled shower, & a spacious walk in closet. Three nicely sized guest rooms & a full bath are located on the upper level of the home. Future neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready August 2021!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $342,295
