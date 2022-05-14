4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $344,900

The Delilah A Home Plan @ Opelika's NEWEST community, Drake's Landing by Hughston Homes - Charming Kitchen offering Granite countertops, island, SS Appliances, & Breakfast Area open to spacious Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. SUPER spacious Owner's Suite is located upstairs offering windows GALORE, double vanities with Scratch Resistant Quartz with an Eased Edge Style, shower, separate garden tub, 2 walk-in closets. Two Story entry Foyer. Formal Dining Room w/ designer coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies - the perfect drop zone! Covered Front Porch. Covered 10x10 Patio out back - great for entertaining and relaxing. Luxury Lighting & Hardware Package throughout home. Intelligent Home Tech includes all ZWave compatible integrating easily with Alarm.com Qolsys IQ 2 Smart Home Panel, Smart Front Porch Lighting Option, Video Doorbell, Keyless Entry & Genie Aladdin Garage Door- all controlled with the Alarm.com App! Virtual tour available upon request!