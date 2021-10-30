4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $347,900

OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN! The *Professionally Designed* Aspen B plan at Wyndham Village by Hughston Homes featuring State-of-the-Art Intelligent Home Technology & included luxury features GALORE! Owner’s Suite on Main offering spacious w/i closet w/ window, separate vanities, piedrafina countertops, shower, & separate garden tub. Spacious eat-in Kitchen w/ HUGE island, granite countertops, & SS appliances w/ GAS range open to Great Room with corner gas log fireplace. Tiled Laundry Room on Main for convenience + Owner’s Entry w/ built-in cubbies off garage! Two story entry foyer. Open Loft/Media Room with spacious storage closet upstairs. Bedrooms two & four offer Jack n' Jill bathroom. Bedroom three offers TWO spacious walk-in closets & bathroom access - giving ALL bedrooms bathroom access! Enjoy HH's Signature Game Day Patio w/ ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV! 5” Engineered Hardwoods. Luxury Lighting & Hardware Package. Virtual tour available upon request!