Welcome to our Dogwood A Floorplan. So much Style in this Traditional Tudor w/ 2379 SF of Living Space. Foyer with Soaring 2 Story Ceilings, Formal Dining Room Boasts Tons of Detail, Great Room features Wood Burning Fireplace & plenty of room for Entertaining. Well-Equipped Kitchen has Ample Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath located on Main Level for guests. Upstairs leads to Spacious Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting area. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities and Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are Light & Abundantly Sized. Full Bath in Upstairs Hallway central to Additional Bedrooms. 2 Car Garage & Covered Back Patio Perfect for Entertaining. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***