EST. COMPLETION Late August 2021 Hidden Lakes is another beautiful Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders. It is located on an incredible piece of property, nestled between Southern Union State Community College and Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. The “Lenox” is a one story open floor plan with ample possibilities. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with a refined foyer entry way, which opens into a roomy living area with a vaulted ceiling. Next experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and an expanded pantry. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and walk in closet as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. This layout truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $348,113
