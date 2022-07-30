Prime Opelika location! Hughston Homes' newest Community, Drake's Landing, featuring the Camden A II Plan! Intelligent Home Technology, Energy Efficient building materials, Trendy Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease, & much more! The welcoming two-story foyer leads you to spacious Great Room & trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, & corner walk-in pantry. The charming entryway from Kitchen invites you into Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring French door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Spacious additional bedrooms. 5' Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy the covered front porch or 10x10 patio out back! Virtual tour avail!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900
