Evermore Homes presents the "Derby" Floor Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This 4-bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home features a formal dining room. a kitchen with pantry, and a breakfast area, open to the family room. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with a double vanity, separate shower and tub, large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and the laundry. This home is estimated to be completed in August 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900
