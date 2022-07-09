4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900

Welcome to Drakes Landing-a Hughston Community! Must-see CAMDEN plan has of 2574 energy efficient sqft! Beautiful 2 story foyer allows natural light. Inviting open kitchen concept with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel w/ chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the MAIN level. Large owner suite on 2nd level includes double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized walk-in closet! Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies - making mornings a breeze! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting – all connected through 1 app from anywhere.