This beautiful home on a Cul-de-sac lot has so much to offer including fresh paint, upgraded lighting, new Zoysia lawn with irrigation. Enjoy cookouts on the great screened patio and privacy fenced backyard! There is a great main level bedroom and bathroom perfect for guests. The kitchen is sure to please with island, tile back-splash and lots of storage. There's a neighborhood pool and BBQ area too! Located so near to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-85. Termite bond too.