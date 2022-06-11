4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Derby" Floor Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home features a formal dining room, a kitchen with pantry, and breakfast area, open to the family room. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with a double vanity, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and the laundry. This home is estimated to be completed in August 2022!