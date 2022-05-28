4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Longleaf Traditional" floor plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home features a formal dining room, kitchen with eat in area that is open to the family room! Upstairs you'll find a large owner's bedroom with separate shower/tub, double vanity, and walk in closet, and a 2 car garage! Builder will contribute up to $10,000 towards closing cost with preferred lender. Estimated completion in June 2022!