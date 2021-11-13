4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! Fiber Internet! Natural Gas! The Camden A plan by Hughston Homes in Opelika's newest community, Wyndham Village! Intelligent Home Technology, Energy Efficient building materials, Trendy Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease, and much more! The welcoming two-story foyer leads you to spacious Great Room and trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, and corner walk-in pantry. The charming columned entryway from Kitchen is open to Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling and wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring French door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Spacious additional bedrooms. 5' Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Signature Game Day Porch w/ wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV, perfect for entertaining! Virtual tour avail upon request!