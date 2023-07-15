Love at First Sight! Step into the Foyer with Soaring 2 Story Ceilings, Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail. Enormous Great Room featuring Wood Burning Fireplace & Tons of Room for Entertaining. The Well-Equipped Kitchen has plenty of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island overlooking Breakfast Area and Walk-in Pantry for Additional Storage. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the perfect Family Catch all. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on the Main Level. Upstairs Offers an Expansive Owner’s Suite, offering a Private Retreat. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Sinks & Generously sized Walk-in Closet. Super Spacious Additional Bedrooms with Tons of Natural Light. Full Bath Upstairs just steps from Additional Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features! This Floorplan is a Must See!