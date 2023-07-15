Welcome to our Camden II A Floorplan. One of our Favorite Floorplans, with 2518 SF of Graciously Sized Living Space. Step into the Foyer w/ Soaring 2 Story Ceilings, Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail. Great Room featuring Wood Burning Fireplace & Room for Entertaining. The Well-Equipped Kitchen has plenty of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island overlooking Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on the Main Level. Upstairs Offers an Expansive Owner’s Suite. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Sinks & Generously sized Walk-in Closet. Spacious Additional Bedrooms w/ Tons of Light. Full Bath Upstairs just steps from Additional Bedrooms. Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. 2 Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining!