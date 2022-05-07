**COMPLETION BEFORE SUMMER**Luxury living is the name of the game with the Thrive “Harrison” plan. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want! This dream room connects to the open-concept kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room. This all-in-one entertainment space caters to all of your quiet weeknights or friendly weekend gatherings. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is complete with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. (Also includes air conditioned garage)
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $354,257
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unacceptable.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is ever so important. This race will usher in a conservative or a liberal. On April 20, Steve Flowers’ editorial ma…
Lee County Sheriff investigations have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide investigation from 2020 involving the kidnapping o…
With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.
Pastry chef Sofia Tejeda shows in her recipes that baking is not exclusive to sweet stuff. Savory items — like onions! — also have a home in baked goods.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 280 at Lee Road 257 in Lee County.
See all the standout players named to the 2021-22 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
'It’s not Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Presbyterian': Thursday event is for anybody who wants to pray
The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.