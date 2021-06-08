4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $355,000

This beautiful single level brick home will not last long! It has a large Master bedroom suite with a HUGE walk-in closet, a wonderful tiled shower and a soaker tub on a beautiful 3/4 acre lot. Three additional bedrooms and two baths across the house insure the comfort of your family and guests. Space is abundant in this home with a large entry foyer, a formal dining with coffered ceilings, and large open kitchen with custom cabinetry. A large island table opens to a great room with a stunning cathedral ceiling and a corner gas fireplace. You'll love the tankless gas water heater, stainless appliances (including gas cooktop), side entry garage, large front porch, and partially covered rear deck overlooking the large backyard with pond views. View More