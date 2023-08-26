*This is a Rendering Photo* Colors may differ. *Home is under construction, completion will be in December.* Evermore Homes presents the Longleaf Craftsman. The welcoming foyer leads you to the gorgeous formal dining room with space for everyone making it the perfect place for hosting your next dinner party. Through the foyer you enter the family room that is adjoining to stunning kitchen with its granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances, perfect for preparing all your favorite family recipes. The kitchen also offers a breakfast area that is open to sliding glass doors which leads to the patio area. Upstairs you’ll find all the bedrooms, separate laundry room and additional bathroom. The impressive primary suite and a substantial walk-in closet, as well as a spa inspired bathroom with its dual vanities. Make this house your home and more with Evermore!
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $356,185
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘They deserve to play’: After tragedy, Dadeville football opens fall treating scrimmage like the real deal
With only three home games on his regular-season schedule, Roger McDonald scratched his chin this preseason and came up with a new idea for hi…
A total of 305 undergraduate students were left without permanent housing following the closure, and parents are still looking for an explanat…
Becky Richardson, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Auburn, has announced her plans to retire on Sept 1 after 47 years of public servic…
The remains have been near Lee Road 170 for weeks, authorities said.
Lauryn Marshall was an undergraduate studying media students at Auburn University when she landed an opportunity some seasoned professionals w…