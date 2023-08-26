*This is a Rendering Photo* Colors may differ. *Home is under construction, completion will be in December.* Evermore Homes presents the Longleaf Craftsman. The welcoming foyer leads you to the gorgeous formal dining room with space for everyone making it the perfect place for hosting your next dinner party. Through the foyer you enter the family room that is adjoining to stunning kitchen with its granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances, perfect for preparing all your favorite family recipes. The kitchen also offers a breakfast area that is open to sliding glass doors which leads to the patio area. Upstairs you’ll find all the bedrooms, separate laundry room and additional bathroom. The impressive primary suite and a substantial walk-in closet, as well as a spa inspired bathroom with its dual vanities. Make this house your home and more with Evermore!