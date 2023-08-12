Our Dogwood A Floorplan. So much Style in this Traditional Tudor w/2379 SF of Living Space. Foyer with Soaring 2 Story Ceilings, Formal Dining Room Boasts Tons of Detail, Great Room features Wood Burning Fireplace & plenty of room for Entertaining. Well-Equipped Kitchen has Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath located on Main Level for guests. Upstairs leads to Owner’s Suite w/Sitting area. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities and Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms, Hallway Full Bath central to Additional Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Two Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio is Perfect for Fall Football! Enjoy Community Amenities that Include Pool, Pavilion & Playground ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***