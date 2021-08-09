PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION Hidden Lakes is another beautiful Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders. It is located on an incredible piece of property, nestled between Southern Union State Community College and Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. The Oakley has everything you need and nothing that you don’t. The well planned home boasts four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. As you come off of the quaint front porch into the foyer, you’re immediately met with a formal dining room, outfitted with wainscoting. The foyer spills out into an open kitchen, which also connects to the dining room, with plenty of storage space, an eat-in bartop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen flows easily into the great room, making it a perfect space for entertaining. Secluded at the rear of the home, the master suite is equipped with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.
- Updated
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
- Updated
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
- Updated
A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty of two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling Thursday after a two…
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. …