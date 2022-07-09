4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,900

The Aspen B Home Plan @ Opelika's NEWEST community, Drake's Landing by Hughston Homes featuring luxury features GALORE! Intelligent Home Technology included; Qolsys IQ 2 Smart Home Panel, Smart Front Porch Lighting Option, Video Doorbell, Keyless Entry & Genie Aladdin Garage Door- all controlled with the Alarm.com App. Owner’s Suite on Main offering spacious w/i closet w/ window, sep. vanities, shower, & sep. garden tub. Spacious eat-in Kitchen w/ island, granite countertops, SS appliances open to Great Rm w/ corner fireplace. Tiled Laundry Rm on Main & Owner’s Entry w/ built-in cubbies off garage! 2 story entry foyer. Open Loft/Media Rm w/ spacious storage close. Bedrooms two & four offer Jack n' Jill bathroom. Bedroom three offers TWO spacious walk-in closets & bathroom access - giving ALL bedrooms bathroom access! Enjoy the covered front porch or 10x10 covered patio out back! 5” Engineered Hardwoods. Luxury Lighting & Hardware Package. Virtual tour available upon request!