4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,900

Welcome to Drake's Landing-a Hughston Community! Must-see ASPEN plan has 2671 energy efficient sqft! Beautiful 2 story foyer allows natural light. Inviting open kitchen concept with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, sink WITHIN the large island, and storage in the walk-in pantry. Cozy up in Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on main. Large owner suite on main has two vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized walk-in closet! Upstairs has a versatile open media room. Owner entry from the 2-car garage has a convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies! Intelligent home technology – Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting (and Gameday patio speakers) – all connected through 1 app from anywhere. Gameday patio includes wood burning FP, speakers, ceiling fan, and pre-wired for your TV!