4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Boston II Craftsman" to Cedar Creek Subdivision! This is a one story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Kitchen with an Island open to the Family Room, eat in area in Kitchen, Owners bedroom with separate shower and tub, Walk in closet and double vanity. Covered patio overlooking the private backyard, and a 2 car garage! Estimated completion June 2022!