4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $361,400

Only 1.5 miles to Tiger Town! Natural Gas. Fiber Internet. The Westover A Home Plan by Hughston Homes @ Wyndham Village. Formal Dining, Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace open to kitchen w/ SS app with GAS range, breakfast area, w/i pantry, & large island. Luxurious Owner's Suite offers two HUGE walk-in closets, sitting area, double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Three addt’l spacious bedrooms and laundry located upstairs. Intelligent Home Technology – Keyless Entry & More! Owner’s Entry w/ built-ins. Fall in love with Hughston Homes’ Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan and fireplace, wired for your TV! Virtual Tour Available Upon Request.