The SPENCER PLAN features foyer leading to Dining Room featuring designer accent wall. Open Family Room w/woodburning fireplace featuring stone surround and stained mantle. Kitchen features shaker styled cabinets, granite counters, designer selected tile backsplash, and Stainless Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microhood. You'll appreciate the pantry and cabinet storage in this plan! Open concept ideal for entertaining. On the second level you'll find the Large Owner's Suite a luxurious tiled bathroom with double vanity boasting granite or quartz counters, garden tub, and large separate tiled shower. His & Hers closet. Three guest rooms w/vaulted ceilings and a shared bathroom. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in much of the main level and tiled flooring in bathrooms. Smooth ceilings throughout, pre-wired and braced for fans in guest rooms. Fiber Cement Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof, and Rear Covered Patio. Mins from Historic Downtown Opelika. Up to $6,500 in CC Assistance!