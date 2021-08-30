4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $363,099

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION Hidden Lakes is another beautiful Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders. It is located on an incredible piece of property, nestled between Southern Union State Community College and Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. The Oakley has everything you need and nothing that you don’t. The well planned home boasts four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. As you come off of the quaint front porch into the foyer, you’re immediately met with a formal dining room, outfitted with wainscoting. The foyer spills out into an open kitchen, which also connects to the dining room, with plenty of storage space, an eat-in bartop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen flows easily into the great room, making it a perfect space for entertaining. Secluded at the rear of the home, the master suite is equipped with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower.