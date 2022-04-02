Evermore Homes presents the "Longleaf Traditional" floor plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home features a formal dining room, kitchen with eat in area that is open to the family room! Upstairs you'll find a large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub, double vanity, and walk in closet! 2 car garage, and this home is Energystar Certified! Estimated completion in April 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $363,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn University students making their way to class Monday were unprepared for the images they were about to see.
ESPN is creating the gymnastics version of College GameDay — and putting Auburn in the spotlight as the show’s first host site.
After a gutsy stuck landing on sore legs by superstar Suni Lee on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team survived and advanced Thursday at the NCAA …
These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.
Catherine Butler got her nickname, along with the knowledge and passion to start a bakery business bearing that name, from a woman called Pie.
Police have charged a Columbus man with capital murder and attempted murder in connection to shootings at a Commerce Drive residence in Auburn…
“It’s like she found a new energy and a new life at Auburn.” Enjoy the impossible ride with the impossible Auburn Tigers.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
“This one is near and dear to my heart.”
This is the Opelika home you have been waiting for! This three bed, one and a half bath home has been exceptionally well maintained and meticu…