4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $363,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Longleaf Traditional" floor plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home features a formal dining room, kitchen with eat in area that is open to the family room! Upstairs you'll find a large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub, double vanity, and walk in closet! 2 car garage, and this home is Energystar Certified! Estimated completion in April 2022!

