Updated ranch in one of Opelika's most sought after neighborhoods! Beautiful half acre lot with mature trees and the most peaceful setting. This home has all the right updates - Finished basement with full bath, large laundry room on the main level, wonderfully updated master bath, half bath for guests AND original hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home. Zero Carpet! The open kitchen, living, dining makes for easy entertaining. Off the updated kitchen is a gorgeous sun room that would be perfect for enjoying morning coffee or as an office/play space. The master bedroom is large and is truly a retreat at the back of the house. The master bath has been perfectly renovated. 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, large laundry room and a half bath round out the main level. Downstairs you will find a walkout basement with wood burning fireplace and full bathroom. The layout of this home is so functional for many different buyer's needs. This is a must see!! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $365,000
