4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $369,000

Like new zero entry one story home on 0.72 AC!! Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Split bedrooms allow for extra privacy. Great room features wood floors, custom trey ceilings, and wood burning fireplace with new gas logs currently in place. Nice back patio overlooking huge back yard with raised bed gardens. Formal dining room is open the great room and has lots of natural light and beautiful crown molding! Kitchen is gorgeous and right on trend w/white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, dining area & breakfast bar! The spacious master suite is nestled off to the side w/custom trey ceilings, crown molding, his & hers closets & a luxurious ensuite bath featuring soaking tub & custom walk in tiled shower. Three additional guest rooms are on the opposite side of the home & share a hall bathroom w/tub-shower combo. Back yard is huge & mostly fenced in! Nice sized rear patio is partially covered as well as huge air conditioned wired workshop.