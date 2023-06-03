Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Creekstone with an extra bonus room, beautiful open concept kitchen, owners bedroom suite on the main level, and so much more! This energy efficient smart home sits on a large half acre nearly flat lot in the highly sought after Creekstone neighborhood. It is one of the the bigger homes in this neighborhood. The open concept kitchen flows into the living room and is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful coffered ceiling in the dining area. Granite counters throughout. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Laundry room & drop zone located inside Owners Entry of garage. Owners Suite includes oversized walk in closet, double vanity, shower & separate garden tub. Hardwoods & tiled wet areas. Step outside to see the huge fenced backyard. Come take a look at this beautiful home!