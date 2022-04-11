 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $369,900

One owner home on a large cul-de-sac lot in an established neighborhood. Split floorplan. Everything is on one level except for one bedroom and bathroom. Both heat pumps replaced with Trane units in 2018 and 2019. Gorgeous Van Nostrand built in has perfect pantry storage and desk area. Shed for outside storage. Currently under a termite bond with Cooks.

